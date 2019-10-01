Missouri man sentenced to 9 years in dog stabbing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for fatally stabbing a dog 11 times in revenge, dumping its remains on the owner’s doorstep and then telling her on Snapchat that it sounded like she was having a “ruff” day.

Andrew Nipper, of Cape Girardeau, was sentenced last month for felony animal abuse, stealing the animal and first-degree stalking.

Court records say the dog’s owner responded to a knock at her door in May and found her pet’s remains in a trash bag on her doorstep.

The Southeast Missourian reports she told police Nipper and her friend had dated. She said she believed the stabbing was in retaliation for calling police after Nipper stalked her friend. She said he also tried to strike her with his vehicle.

