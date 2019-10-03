Missouri police seek tips in skinned-alive beagle case

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights use_1557868407595.PNG.jpg

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in the case of a pet beagle that was skinned alive in southwest Missouri.

Neosho police Lt. Jason Baird says the dog’s entire backside was removed from its neck to its tail and down to the top of its legs. He says a subdivision resident reported seeing the injured animal emerge from a wooded area Sept. 23. Baird says the beagle was in obvious pain when officers caught it, and the decision was made to put it down.

Baird says the dog was left inside a home while its owner was out of town and may have gotten out through an unsecured door.

The community has contributed $3,000 to the reward, and the Humane Society of the United States announced Thursday that it’s chipping in $5,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3"

Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!"

Tasers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tasers"

Flu Shot Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shot Interview"

Someone You Should Know: 11-Year-Old Earns Cash By Operating Vending Machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: 11-Year-Old Earns Cash By Operating Vending Machines"

Bismarck High Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Volleyball"

Chiari Malformation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chiari Malformation"

Winter Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Clothing"

Secretary of Interior Visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretary of Interior Visit"

Veterans Cemetery Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Cemetery Upgrade"

Background Check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Background Check"

Real ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real ID"

911

Thumbnail for the video titled "911"

Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana"

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

College Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Volleyball"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Homeless in Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless in Need"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"
More Video

Don't Miss