Mobile, Alabama removes Confederate statue without warning

National News
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The city of Mobile, Alabama removed a Confederate statue early Friday, without making any public announcements about it beforehand.

The bronze figure of Admiral Raphael Semmes had become a flashpoint for protest in the city. AL.com reported that it was removed from its pedestal after being vandalized this week, and before demonstrations announced for Sunday calling for it to be taken down.

The removal of the 120-year-old figure follows days of protests in Alabama and across the nation over killings by police of African Americans. Some other Confederate symbols are coming down around the South. The city of Birmingham removed a towering obelisk after another statue was toppled by protesters. Virginia’s governor has decided to remove a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, after city authorities said they’ll remove other Confederate monuments from Monument Avenue.

Semmes was a Confederate commerce raider, sinking Union-allied ships during the Civil War. According to the Encyclopedia of Alabama, he was jailed on treason charges in New York City before returning South after the war, and was later prohibited by U.S. authorities from taking office as an elected judge in Mobile. He devoted his later years to writing his memoirs and became a “Lost Cause” hero to Southerners who lamented the end of the Confederacy.

Semmes, Alabama, a city of several thousand people outside Mobile, was incorporated in 2010 and named in his honor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5"

Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG"

LIFE HACKS: CARS

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CARS"

Beulah Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

KX News Town-Hall 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News Town-Hall 6/4"

Stress and Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stress and Dreams"

99th Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "99th Birthday"

Dickinson Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Parade"

Thursday, June 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4"

Weddings are Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weddings are Back"

Online Workshops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Workshops"

Cybersecurity Trends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cybersecurity Trends"

Showing Support for Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Showing Support for Law Enforcement"

ND Health Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Health Network"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge