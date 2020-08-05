Moderna to price coronavirus vaccine at $32-$37 per dose

One of the companies working on a coronavirus vaccine said Wednesday that it’s on track to finish enrollment for a phase three study before October.
Moderna also said it plans to make the vaccine affordable, below $40 per dose for most customers.
This, as all drug companies are being closely watched to see what they plan to charge for COVID-19 treatments.
In June, Biotech Gilead Sciences revealed that its remdesivir drug would cost more than $500 a vial for people with private health insurance.
Moderna is just one of several U.S. drug companies racing to come up with a successful vaccine.
Novavax and Pfizer have also had promising vaccine results so far.