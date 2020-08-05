Coronavirus
Moderna to price coronavirus vaccine at $32-$37 per dose

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

One of the companies working on a coronavirus vaccine said Wednesday that it’s on track to finish enrollment for a phase three study before October.

Moderna also said it plans to make the vaccine affordable, below $40 per dose for most customers.

This, as all drug companies are being closely watched to see what they plan to charge for COVID-19 treatments.

In June, Biotech Gilead Sciences revealed that its remdesivir drug would cost more than $500 a vial for people with private health insurance.

Moderna is just one of several U.S. drug companies racing to come up with a successful vaccine.

Novavax and Pfizer have also had promising vaccine results so far.

