Moderna vaccine arrives in South Dakota as virus cases drop

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has reported a drop in virus cases as hospital systems in the state readied to administer a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna.

Monument Health, the largest hospital system in the western part of South Dakota, began administering the vaccine to hospital workers and staff at long-term care facilities in several locations.

Meanwhile, the largest hospital systems in the eastern part of the state prepared to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine and distributing it in the coming days.

Health officials reported 436 people had tested positive for the virus. The count of people with active infections dropped to the lowest level since October.