Mom leaves sleeping baby in car ‘for a minute’ to run into store. Teen calls cops on mom. Was the teen right?

There’s a social media debate going on right now over a situation involving a mom leaving her sleeping baby in the car for a quick run into a grocery store.

A teen saw the mom leaving the kid in the car and called the police.

The debate is whether the teen did the right thing or was making a mountain out of a molehill.

Many reactions divide by generation or experience (having children versus not having children).

One person posted, “Leaving a child in a car is child endangerment. Anyone could theoretically take the baby out of the car and be gone within a flash. It only takes seconds for something bad to happen.”

Meanwhile, another person said, “I deserve to have the police called on me if I park the car and walk 20 feet to the (outdoor!) library drop box? If I walk inside the house to grab a blanket from the couch before bringing in my sleeping child? “

The time the mom was in the store was three to four minutes.

The website CafeMom has more details on the story and the reaction to the teen.

