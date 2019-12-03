Mom sentenced in case of son who thought pistol was squirt gun

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Colorado mother to 24 years in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot himself with her pistol, believing it was a squirt gun.

Melissa Michelle Adamson was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to child abuse resulting in death in the October 2018 death of Lokhi Bloom.

Authorities have said the boy habitually drank water from a squirt gun and shot himself moments after discovering his mother’s loaded handgun.

Adamson has said she is a recovering methamphetamine addict and told authorities that she loaded the gun after receiving threatening text messages from a drug dealer.

Authorities have said an ax and drug needles were also found within reach of her son and other children.

Adamson also pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"

Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey"

Refugee Resettlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Resettlement"

Officer Hex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Hex"

Family Meets with Mexico's President

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Meets with Mexico's President"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Fisher Industries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fisher Industries"

Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

New Sober Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Sober Home"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Non-oilfield Jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Non-oilfield Jobs"

GivingTuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "GivingTuesday"

Walking on Ice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walking on Ice"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Census Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Workers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge