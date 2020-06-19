Mom thanks Delaware Amazon driver for fulfilling young son’s ‘additional instructions’ on delivery

National News

by: Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

MAGNOLIA, Del. (WFLA) — A Nest camera caught an Amazon delivery woman fulfilling a little kid’s humorous “additional instructions” at a home in Delaware this week.

Lynn Staffieri is trying to get recognition for the delivery woman who went above and beyond to fulfill her youngest son’s request for their package delivery. “It made us smile even though my son should not have done that so I apologize for that,” Staffieri wrote on Facebook.

After purchasing an item on Amazon, a prompt reads: “Do we need additional instructions to find this address?”

The boy wrote:

“No but knock on the door 3 times and scream abra cadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away.”

Staffieri posted the video to Facebook of the driver making her son’s day and expressed her appreciation for the driver.

“Thank you to this great Amazon delivery woman!” she wrote. “Apparently, my youngest son, had put some ‘additional instructions’ for delivery and she went along with it. It made us smile even though my son should not have done that so I apologize for that. I do appreciate that the driver looked closely enough at the instructions though because I know a lot of people wouldn’t.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

