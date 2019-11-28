‘Mommy drinking’ may be rising — but women without children still drink more

Two young women smoke outside a bar in the central London area of Soho late Friday, April, 21, 2012. Binge drinking has reached crisis levels in Britain, health experts say, costing the cash-strapped National Health Service 2.7 billion pounds (US$4.4 billion) a year, including the cost of hospital admissions related to booze-fueled violence and longer-term health problems. Unlike all other major health threats, liver disease is on the rise in Britain, increasing by 25 percent in the last decade and causing a record level of deaths, according to recent government figures. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

It’s called “mommy drinking,” a mash-up of two terms — one a warm, endearing one, the other a word that hints at something dark, ominous.

It seems to be a more emotional term that its synonym: “binge drinking.”

According to research from Columbia University, binge drinking continues to increase among women and men, regardless of parenting status or, in most cases, age.

And while moms who drink have increased in number, women ages 30 to 44 and without children have increased the most.

A common perception is that women with kids have so much stress that they turn to alcohol more than women who don’t have kids.

The research, however, shows that isn’t the case. Women with kids are drinking more, but then everyone is drinking more. And women without children are binge drinking more than moms.

“Moms are often subject to increased scrutiny regarding their own health, and how their decisions impact the health of their children,” said Sarah McKetta, MD/PhD candidate at Columbia Mailman School’s Department of Epidemiology and lead author of the study. “We found that public concern over ‘mommy drinking’ is not supported by the data.”

Interestingly, only one group showed a decline in binge drinking: Men ages 18 to 29 with children.

The results of the study were published recently in PLOS Medicine.

The researchers define “binge drinking” as having more than five drinks during the past two weeks.

And they define “heavy alcohol use” as binge drinking at least five times in the past 30 days.

That works out to at least 25 drinks in the past 30 days.

“Our study demonstrated that trends in binge and heavy drinking over time were not differentiated by parenting status for women; rather, declines and increases over time were mainly attributable to sex and age,” said Katherine M. Keyes, associate professor of epidemiology, and the senior author of the research.

Between 2006 and 2010, excessive alcohol use led to 88,000 death among U.S. residents. Drinking is increasing among all U.S. adults, particularly among women, but regardless of parenting status. Although, on average, women still drink less than men, women ages 20-40 have seen the most pronounced increases in alcohol consumption, driving the national trends among adults.

