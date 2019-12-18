Money Matters: Paying off credit cards

It’s the holiday season and your credit cards may be straining under all those additional charges.

If you’re worried about how to pay off that debt — or looking for a plan to get those cards back down to a zero balance — here are some tips courtesy of CNBC Select.

Look for an opportunity to transfer that balance to a no-interest rate card.

Some cards will even take the balance transfer without charging you a fee.

The strategy can free you up to pay off any remaining high-interest balances, and then you can tackle the card with the zero interest rate that you transferred the balance to.

You’ll want to pay that off aggressively before the no-interest period runs out.

If you have multiple cards with balances, pay off the ones with the highest rates first.

It will help save money in the long run.

Another way of going about it is by tackling the card with the smallest balance first.

That oftentimes will give you the momentum needed to tackle the card with the next biggest balance.

Think about consolidating the debt with a personal loan. This option gives you a fixed monthly payment over a fixed time period, usually at a lower rate than what you’ll have on a credit card.

