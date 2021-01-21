Montana appliance store owner charged in US Capitol breach

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

These Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 booking photos released by the Missoula County, Mont., Detention Facility show Henry Phillip Muntzer, 52, a Montana businessman who was arrested Monday and faces federal felony charges for his alleged participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote. Charging documents unsealed Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, indicated the FBI found videos taken at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that included images of Muntzer inside the building, and a video taken outside that includes an interview with Muntzer, in which he said he was in the Capitol for about an hour. (Missoula County Detention Facility via AP)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana businessman has been charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Henry Phillip Muntzer, of Dillon, appeared Thursday in federal court in Missoula where he was charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and disorderly conduct.

He was appointed a federal defender and released on the condition that he appear in court in Washington on Jan. 28.

Dillon Appliance is seen in Dillon, Mont., on Nov. 7, 2020. The business owner, Henry Phillip Muntzer, is charged with being involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records say his social media posts indicated he had been in the Capitol and video posted online showed an interview with Muntzer about being in the Capitol. Muntzer is charged with being in a restricted building and disorderly conduct. (Seaborn Larson via AP) =hons

In this photo provided by Seaborn Larson, is Dillon Appliance in Dillon, Mont., on Nov. 7, 2020. The business owner, Henry Phillip Muntzer, is charged with being involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records say his social media posts indicated he had been in the Capitol and video posted online showed an interview with Muntzer about being in the Capitol. Muntzer is charged with being in a restricted building and disorderly conduct. (Seaborn Larson via AP)

Court records say a tip to the FBI led to the investigation of Muntzer.

The documents say the FBI found videos taken at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that include Muntzer, and a Facebook post by Muntzer saying he had “stormed the Capitol.”

He did not enter a plea.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: Embracing Differences

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler

Minot Boy's Swimming

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

BSC Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

KX Convo: Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann

CT man charged with assaulting officer who was seen being crushed against a door during U.S. Capitol riot

Insulin Affordability

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/20

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Inauguration Day weather extremes of the past

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News