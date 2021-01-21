Montana appliance store owner charged in US Capitol breach

These Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 booking photos released by the Missoula County, Mont., Detention Facility show Henry Phillip Muntzer, 52, a Montana businessman who was arrested Monday and faces federal felony charges for his alleged participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote. Charging documents unsealed Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, indicated the FBI found videos taken at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that included images of Muntzer inside the building, and a video taken outside that includes an interview with Muntzer, in which he said he was in the Capitol for about an hour. (Missoula County Detention Facility via AP)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana businessman has been charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Henry Phillip Muntzer, of Dillon, appeared Thursday in federal court in Missoula where he was charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and disorderly conduct.

He was appointed a federal defender and released on the condition that he appear in court in Washington on Jan. 28.





Court records say a tip to the FBI led to the investigation of Muntzer.

The documents say the FBI found videos taken at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that include Muntzer, and a Facebook post by Muntzer saying he had “stormed the Capitol.”

He did not enter a plea.