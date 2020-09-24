Montana COVID-19 cases hit record; numbers rising in schools

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Montana have spiked to another record and health officials report that the number of infections tied to schools more than doubled in just a week.

State officials reported 333 new cases of the respiratory virus on Thursday, topping the previous single-day record set less than a week ago.

The number of schools with associated cases rose to 121, from 58 last week.

The overwhelming majority of those campuses reporting new cases in the past two weeks.

COVID-19 has killed 165 people and infected more than 11,000 people so far in Montana.

Case numbers are believed to be higher because not everyone displays symptoms.