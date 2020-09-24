Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Montana COVID-19 cases hit record; numbers rising in schools

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Montana have spiked to another record and health officials report that the number of infections tied to schools more than doubled in just a week.

State officials reported 333 new cases of the respiratory virus on Thursday, topping the previous single-day record set less than a week ago.

The number of schools with associated cases rose to 121, from 58 last week.

The overwhelming majority of those campuses reporting new cases in the past two weeks.

COVID-19 has killed 165 people and infected more than 11,000 people so far in Montana.

Case numbers are believed to be higher because not everyone displays symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24

Thursday's Forecast: warm & breezy

Yoga Therapy

NDC SEPT 24

TGU Football

Dickinson Football

Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota

COVID-19 and Socializing

Williston Family Speaks Out

Election Dates

Switching to In Person

Century Girl's Golf

Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/23

Shelley Lenz

Cramer Weighs in

Changes proposed to critical habitat rule

ND Teacher of the Year

Nursing Homes Plea

Bismarck man opens up about the 'stigma' of pumpkin spice

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss