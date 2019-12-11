Montana dog found in West Virginia starts journey home for the holidays

National News

by: Hannah Goetz

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLETON, W.Va. (WOWK) – We first introduced you to Zeus last week, the pit-bull mix was taken from his home in Montana and ended up here in Charleston, West Virginia. On a rainy Tuesday morning at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, there was a ray of light for one of its residents.

“He is excited, he is going to be happy to see his family I know that for sure,” says Julie Hypes, an animal behavioral specialist at KCHA.

Zeus is finally em”barking” on his two-thousand-mile journey home to his family in Butte, Montana after he was taken from them in October and found at KCHA.

Zeus will start his journey in Charleston, and Many Paws Volunteer Transport has coordinated a four day, 30-leg trip that will require numerous volunteers to eventually get him back home to his humans Cassandra and her two little girls in time for Christmas.

“it’s wonderful this is a great experience a great opportunity to show the people and communities across the United States offering to help jumping on this to help reunite this dog with its family,” said Jenn Robles, a volunteer with Many Paws Volunteer Transport, during a Skype call from her home in California.

Zeus couldn’t leave without some words from his new Mountain State friends.

“We are so happy for you Zeus we are going to dearly miss you here but we are happy to get you’ll get the best Christmas gift ever and that’s to be reunited with your family,” says Tiffany Steele, KCHA playgroup monitor.

The car loaded up, Zeus is officially on his way home.

