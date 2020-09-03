Montana evacuation order extended for wildfire

Update 5:22 p.m.

The evacuation order has extended to Cohagen, about 24 miles south of Jordan on Highway 59.

The fire has moved south toward Cohagen, and officials are urging no travel south of Jordan.

Update 4:57 p.m.

McCone Power is shutting off all power to Jordan, according to Garfield County DES.

Update 4:47 p.m.

The fire is approaching Business Lane, and all residents and business owners must evacuate.

Garfield County Health Center residents have been evacuated safely onto a bus away from town. Shelters have been set up at Fairview Hall in Brusett and the Petroleum County Courthouse.

Update 3:58 p.m.

The town of Jordan is being evacuated for a growing wildland fire.

All residents are to head west of town, according to the Garfield County DES.

A brush fire northwest of Jordan has grown out of control because of high winds, according to county fire officials.

The fire began as a burning project on farmland by a property owner Wednesday morning, but it started moving east and jumped Hell Creek Road before firefighters could contain, according to the Garfield County Department of Emergency Management Services Facebook page.

The fire appears to be crossing Highway 200, aided by winds gusting from 31 to 49 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

All county engines and road graders were called, along with a Bureau of Land Management crew and firefighters from Miles City.

Emergency officials warned residents not to get in front of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

