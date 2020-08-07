Montana family searching for answers for ailing infant son

A mother and father in Montana are searching for someone who can save their baby.

Lyam was born with a heart defect and has undergone several surgeries in his short life.

He’s now on life support. His family is hoping there’s a medical expert out there who can help.

Lyam underwent his first open heart surgery at 5 days old.

“Three open-heart surgeries, two other surgeries, Cath Lab procedures that all require anesthesia and to still be able to smile at his mom and dad is pretty darn cool,” said Ty McDonald, father.

“His eyes just tell a story, and he looks at you and it just like hits your soul,” said Jyll McDonald, mother.

Following his second stage of heart surgery in March, he was put on Echmo life support.

The doctors have said there’s nothing more that can be done for him, but his parents will not give up hope.

“Not every institution does specialize in Pediatrics, I mean you’re talking about a heart that when he was born, it was the size of a walnut. Sometimes a different perspective helps,” said Ty.

Ty made a post on Facebook, reaching out for a miracle. At this point, the post has been shared about 16,000 times.

“Really, our need is to get our information out, to cardiology expertise folks who are in those fields all across the country,” said Ty.

Lyam will need a heart transplant and a kidney transplant, but before any of that can happen, they have to get on the transplant list.

“This whole thing would be one thing if he wasn’t there neurologically, if he didn’t respond to us every-day, but he does every day and he smiles at us every day,” said Ty.

“In my eyes, you have one choice, and that choice is to continue to grind. There’s only one way to eat an elephant, and that’s one bite at a time. I think every parent has a gut feeling on how their kid is doing or not, especially mama. And mama knows he’s still fighting. He’s fighting for us, and he’s fighting for his sister. He’s the toughest cowboy I know.”

“Someone that has the big guns that can offer him a life because he’s so full of life, and giving up on him, is just not a choice it’s not an option, we won’t do it,” said Jyll.

Did you ever know that you could love someone so much?

“I didn’t until I had Kymber, you kind of get that, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t know, and then you have him and just like the thought of losing him just tears you apart. You’d do anything, I would give him my heart if it would fit in his chest. If they will give him a heart I will give him a kidney, I’m the best match for him and I will give him one if they will give him a heart,” said Jyll.

The family is keeping people updated and asking for suggestions on a Facebook page called “Baby Mac’s Heart Fight.”