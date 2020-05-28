Montana gates to Yellowstone park opening Monday

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2016 file photo, a herd of bison graze in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. One of the last and largest wild bison populations in North America has begun its migration out of Yellowstone National Park into southern Montana, where they are being hunted and will be subject to government-sponsored slaughter as part of a population reduction program. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s three gates to Yellowstone National Park will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday as the state moves to its second phase of restarting the economy after shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

Montana’s entrances at West Yellowstone, Gardiner and Cooke City are opening two weeks after Wyoming’s entrances near Cody and Jackson. The park remains open for day use only.

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly says no overnight accommodations are available and large tour buses aren’t allowed yet.

Visitors will be asked to respect health guidelines, but park employees aren’t going to be telling visitors to put on masks or socially distance from others.

Bullock says parts of Glacier National Park could open in mid-June.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

