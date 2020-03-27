Montana Gov. Bullock orders shelter-in-place starting Saturday

The COVID-19 outbreak is about to have a bigger effect on the daily routines of Montanans.

Gov. Steve Bullock has issued a shelter in place / stay at home order for all Montanans.

The directive issued Thursday afternoon starts at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and is in effect for two weeks through April 10.

Montana joins Idaho and 17 other states across the country in issuing a stay-at-home order.

Bullock said the order allows Montanans to leave home for certain necessary functions, such as buying food, going to work at essential businesses or outdoor recreation, as long as they maintain social distance, or six feet apart.

There has been one hospitalization of a COVID-19 patient in Montana, according to the state Coronavirus Task Force.

There have not been any deaths in Montana attributed to COVID-19 at this point.

Officials in Montana are keeping a list of confirmed cases in the Treasure State on an updated map and website – click here to visit the site.

Here is Bullock’s full news release:



Governor Bullock Issues Stay at Home Directive to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Directive asks Montanans to stay home to maximum extent possible except for essential activities, temporarily restricts all nonessential businesses and operations

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued a Directive requiring Montanans to stay home and temporarily closes all nonessential businesses and operations to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 28, will buy time for health care workers on the frontlines and seeks to limit long term impacts to the state’s economy.

“In consultation with public health experts, health care providers, and emergency management professionals, I have determined that to protect public health and human safety, it is essential, to the maximum extent possible, individuals stay at home or at their place of residence,” said Governor Bullock. “There’s no doubt that COVID-19 is causing a lot of hardship. It’s also causing incredible hardships for our frontline doctors, nurses and other hospital staff across the country.”

The Directive will be in effect through Friday, April 10 and requires all businesses and operations in Montana, except for essential businesses and operations as defined in the directive, to stop all activities within the state.

The Directive also prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or place of residence.

“I am taking these measures today because we need to stay in front of this pandemic and slow the growth of infections. In order to have a healthy economy we need a healthy population. We cannot rebuild our economic strength without doing everything we can now to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus,” continued Governor Bullock.

Essential services and businesses will remain operational and open. Businesses deemed essential are required to comply with social distancing guidelines when possible including maintaining six feet of distance, having sanitizing products available, and designating hours of operation specifically for vulnerable populations.

Under the directive, Montanans may leave their homes for essential activities, including: