Montana governor gets warning in killing of Yellowstone wolf

FILE – This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin wildlife officials opened an abbreviated wolf season Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, complying with a court order to start the hunt immediately rather than wait until November. The hunt will run through Sunday, Feb. 28 across six management zones. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials have given the state’s governor a warning for killing a radio-collared wolf near Yellowstone National Park without first taking a mandated trapping education course.

Gov. Greg Gianforte trapped and shot the wolf in February about 10 miles north of the park.

It’s legal to kill wolves in Montana with a license, but trappers must first complete a three-hour course that includes instruction on how to kill the animals ethically and lawfully.

Gianforte had a wolf license.

He was given a written warning and a spokesperson says he has since enrolled for the trapping course.

Republican lawmakers in Montana have advanced legislation that would make it much easier to kill wolves.

