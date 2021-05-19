Montana governor signs recreational cannabis policy into law

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a policy into law on how recreational marijuana will be regulated and taxed in the state after more than half of voters approved legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and older last November.

Montana Public Radio reported Wednesday that the bill only allows sales in counties that previously voted for legalizing recreational marijuana.

The policy also taxes sales at 20% and outlines where the revenue will go.

The Republican governor said the state law will also allocate $6 million in tax revenue to a newly proposed substance abuse prevention and treatment program.

The law will go into effect in January 2022.