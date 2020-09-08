Montana governor sues postmaster general for mail delays

FILE – In this July 31, 2020, file photo, letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility in McLean, Va. The success of the 2020 presidential election could come down to a most unlikely government agency: the U.S. Postal Service. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock filed a lawsuit against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday, following changes to the postal service that he says could affect the ability to vote by mail in November.

The lawsuit alleges the US Postal Service and DeJoy did not follow the agency’s guidelines in changing policies that have harmed Montana residents by impeding the flow of mail.

The suit challenges recent policies including eliminating overtime pay, decommissioning sorting machines and removing mailboxes.

It comes after the attorneys general of Washington and Pennsylvania, both Democrats, filed similar suits last month.

Bullock, a Democrat, is running for the U.S. Senate.

