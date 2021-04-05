Montana governor tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks with the press in the State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Montana’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted by Gianforte. The Republican governor said Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 he made the decision because he thinks enough vulnerable Montana residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican governor’s office released a statement Monday evening saying that after experiencing mild symptoms a day earlier, Gianforte was tested “out of an abundance of caution.”

Gianforte plans to isolate for 10 days on the advice of his doctor and public health guidance.

He also has notified all of the people with whom he has had close contact.

All of the governor’s in-person events have been canceled, and he plans to work from his home in Bozeman.

Gianforte received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.