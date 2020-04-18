Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Montana governor to start easing restrictions next week

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he will begin a phased re-opening of the state’s economy after April 24 but didn’t provide specifics about what that means.

Bullock said Friday he’ll have more specific information by midweek. His announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump offered federal guidance for re-opening state economies.

The governor said he’s been working with business leaders and public health experts to determine how the state’s economy could be re-opened while keeping people safe and avoiding another outbreak of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/17"

Edgewood Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edgewood Testing"

2020 Seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Seniors"

Helping Nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Nonprofits"

Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Day"

Fatal Farm Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Farm Accident"

The warm-up we've all been waiting for

Thumbnail for the video titled "The warm-up we've all been waiting for"

Dickinson Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Officers"

Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done"

Unemployment and Evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment and Evictions"

Syringe Exchange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Syringe Exchange"

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

TRNP Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Closed"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"

Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Boy's Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Golf"

Morgan's Detailing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morgan's Detailing"

Gooseneck Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gooseneck Hiring"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge