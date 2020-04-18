Montana governor to start easing restrictions next week

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he will begin a phased re-opening of the state’s economy after April 24 but didn’t provide specifics about what that means.

Bullock said Friday he’ll have more specific information by midweek. His announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump offered federal guidance for re-opening state economies.

The governor said he’s been working with business leaders and public health experts to determine how the state’s economy could be re-opened while keeping people safe and avoiding another outbreak of coronavirus.