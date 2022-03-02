HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s governor is asking state agencies to review assets and operations for any that may benefit the Russian government, its supporters and institutions that might aid Russia in its war against Ukraine.

In a letter on Wednesday, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte asked agency directors to let him know what they find and to provide divestment options.

Dan Villa is the executive director of the Montana Board of Investments and says the board has found about $15 million among its nearly $25 billion in assets that are tied to Russian interests.

He says those assets will eventually be sold.