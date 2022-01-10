Montana increasing wildland firefighter hourly pay to $15.50

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dollars Closeup Concept. American Dollars Cash Money. One Hundred Dollar Banknotes.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana is increasing its base pay for seasonal firefighters to a minimum of $15.50 an hour to help recruit and retain highly qualified personnel.

Firefighters will see a pay increase of $1.70 per hour. The governor’s office and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation say the pay increase will make Montana competitive with other fire protection agencies in the region.

Last summer, federal firefighters received a raise to increase their minimum pay to $15 an hour.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and the director of the DNRC say longer fire seasons with more extreme fire behavior make having a fully staffed firefighting workforce a top priority.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories