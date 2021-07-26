Montana inmate overpowers guard, gets gun and escapes

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in southcentral Montana are searching for an inmate who overpowered a county jail guard, took his gun and keys, and escaped in a minivan.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office said inmate Jordon Earl Linde, 34, ditched the minivan after Sunday night’s escape and was believed to be driving another stolen minivan on Monday. It is a Chrysler Town and Country with license plate 49-6627D.

Linde is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Jail records show he was being held on felony drug charges after being arrested by the sheriff’s office on Saturday.