LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in southcentral Montana have captured an inmate who overpowered a county jail guard and took the guard’s gun and car keys before escaping in a stolen minivan.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said Tuesday 34-year-old Jordon Earl Linde was taken into custody without incident at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

He had been in custody on felony drug charges when he escaped Sunday night.