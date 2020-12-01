Montana launches new hotline to address COVID-19 struggles

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A new counseling hotline is available to help Montana residents struggling with their mental health during the COVID-19 crisis.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced Tuesday that the new hotline will be available for at least the next nine months. It’s funded by a $1.6 million federal grant.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the new service is meant to aid health care workers, first responders, schools officials, veterans, the elderly, Native Americans, and farmers and ranchers but is available to all residents.

More than 63,000 people across Montana have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March, including over 1,000 new cases reported Tuesday.