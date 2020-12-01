Montana launches new hotline to address COVID-19 struggles

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FIle photo. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A new counseling hotline is available to help Montana residents struggling with their mental health during the COVID-19 crisis.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced Tuesday that the new hotline will be available for at least the next nine months. It’s funded by a $1.6 million federal grant.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the new service is meant to aid health care workers, first responders, schools officials, veterans, the elderly, Native Americans, and farmers and ranchers but is available to all residents.

More than 63,000 people across Montana have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March, including over 1,000 new cases reported Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jena Gullo

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 12/1

Winter Semester

Vets Power Us

Legislators Sworn In

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Prepare for a windy day

Covid Comeback Stories

NDC DEC 1

Expressway Bridge Crash

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Negotiations over NDAA bill still ongoing

2020 STEM Christmas Toy Guide

KX Convo: Jason Wahl

Practices Resume

Pop Up Gallery

Air Purification

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/30

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss