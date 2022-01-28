MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Missoula man who called 911 to report his girlfriend had stabbed him is charged with deliberate homicide after she was found dead in the residence with numerous stab wounds. The man reported the stabbing at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, but neighbors told investigators they heard a loud argument about 20 hours earlier.

Court records said the coroner estimated the woman had been dead for 20 to 30 hours when he examined her body just before 7 a.m. on Monday. The man was found in a bedroom with knife wounds to his neck, arms and torso. He was still being treated at the hospital on Friday.