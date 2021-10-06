Montana man committed over allegations of child molestation

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A resident of the Crow Indian Reservation, who was born with cognitive impairments, has been found to be a sexually dangerous person after being accused of molesting at least 13 young girls on the reservation.

A federal judge in North Carolina ordered 33-year-old Oliver Lee White be committed to a federal psychiatric facility.

The judge found that White engaged in a decade-long pattern of abusing girls and that his family members concealed allegations against White.

Charges against White were filed three times over five years, but the charges were deferred after he was found unfit to stand trial.

Federal prosecutors sought the civil commitment after being unable to get criminal convictions.