Montana man gets 110 years for killing disabled veteran

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who was convicted of killing a disabled veteran in February 2016, burying his body in the dirt floor of a barn and stealing his disability benefits has been sentenced to 110 years in prison.

Brandon Craft of Great Falls will not be eligible for parole until he serves 50 years.

Craft’s ex-wife Katelyn Zdeb pleaded guilty to stealing Adam Petzack’s benefits, which had been directly deposited into his bank account.

She was sentenced Friday to 20 years.

Petzack’s remains were found in 2016 on property Craft had lived at after Craft confessed killing Petzack and drew a map for investigators.