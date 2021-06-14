Montana man gets 65 years in prison for 2017 beheading

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for his role in killing and beheading a man at a transient camp after the victim won $120 at a casino.

Donald Ray Cherry was sentenced Friday for the October 2017 death of Myron Wesley Knight in Billings.

As part of the agreement in which Cherry pleaded no contest to deliberate homicide, Cherry acknowledged he and co-defendant Jeffery Glen Haverty robbed Knight of $6 and caused his death.

Investigators learned Knight had asked a casino employee to hold his winnings because he was afraid Haverty and Cherry might rob him. Haverty is serving a 50-year prison sentence.