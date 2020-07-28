Montana man hospitalized after being mauled by grizzly bear

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man is hospitalized after being mauled by a grizzly bear in an abandoned barn.
Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten said 50-year-old Shannun Rammell of the Choteau area was attacked Monday evening.
Family friend Julie Brantley tells the Great Falls Tribune that Rammell was looking for a bear after a neighbor reported seeing grizzly tracks.
The family drove to a nearby unoccupied farm and saw no signs of the animal until Rammell decided to check a barn.
Brantley says Rammell startled the bear, which threw him up in the air. He suffered bites and scratch marks on his shoulder and arms.