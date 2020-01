(AP) — A Montana man has changed his plea to guilty after he caused an ATM to explode in Missoula.

57-year-old Guy Culligan appeared in federal court Thursday to enter the new plea. Authorities say he was charged with malicious use of explosive material.

Authorities say Culligan poured gasoline on a First Security Bank ATM and lit it on fire causing an explosion.

Prosecutors say Culligan faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.