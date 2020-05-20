Montana man pleads guilty to killing his girlfriend and his mother

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A western Montana man has pleaded guilty to charges that he killed his girlfriend and his mother and tried to kill his father.

Logan Dallas Christopher pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide in the March 10 shootings on his parents’ property.

The victims were 25-year-old Marissa Wahl and 47-year-old Tiffanie Greenslade. They were shot in a fifth-wheel trailer where Christopher and Wahl lived with their two children.

Christopher was charged with shooting his father in the arm before leading police on a pursuit that ended with his arrest in Missoula.

Christopher’s sentencing is set for July 15.