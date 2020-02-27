Montana man sentenced to 50 years in decapitation death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The first of two men accused of decapitating a casino patron has been sentenced to 70 years in the Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended.

35-year-old Jeffery Haverty was sentenced Wednesday for deliberate homicide in the death of Myron Wesley Knight in October 2017.

Authorities say Haverty and Donald Ray Cherry met Knight at a Billings casino and later took turns decapitating him.

Knight had feared a robbery and gave all but $6 of his winnings to a casino employee to hold.

Haverty’s plea deal could require him to testify in Cherry’s trial.