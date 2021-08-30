Montana man swinging machete, making threats, killed by deputies

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A man who was swinging a machete and making lethal threats was shot and killed as Missoula County deputies tried to deescalate the situation.

Sheriff TJ McDermott says deputies responded to a disturbance northwest of Missoula at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The agency says the man did not comply with verbal commands and deputies used a “less lethal option” to try to get him to comply.

That failed and the man continued to pose a lethal threat. At least one officer fired shots and the man suffered fatal injuries.

The man’s name has not been released. The state Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.