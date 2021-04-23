Montana marijuana legalization bill passes in Senate

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate has passed a bill to implement a recreational marijuana program in the state after voters last year approved a ballot measure to legalize recreational sales.

The ballot measure also sought to divert a significant portion of tax revenue toward conservation efforts.

Under the bill, $6 million would go to a drug addiction treatment program that has backing from Gov. Greg Gianforte.

More than 30% of revenue would go towards conservation efforts.

The bill passed the Senate with a 34-16 vote. It heads next back to the House, which will vote on the Senate amendments.