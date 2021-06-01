Montana officials kill 3 grizzlies after livestock attacks

A bear (not pictured) attacked a hiker at Yellowstone National Park on May 28, marking the first such incident in almost a year. (Getty Images)

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials said Tuesday that state bear management specialists killed a pair of grizzly bears near Whitefish that had been involved in numerous livestock attacks.

An adult female grizzly bear was captured on Monday and its yearling captured on Tuesday in the Haskill Basin area.

The animals were euthanized because of a history of killing livestock including sheep, llamas, chickens and a goat.

Last week, authorities killed an adult male grizzly bear in the Dupuyer area after it was suspected of attacking calves across numerous ranches.