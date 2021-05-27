Montana opposes Fort Peck dam, Missouri River changes to aid imperiled fish

FILE – This April 23, 2012 file photo shows the Fort Peck Dam spillway in northeast Mont. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte says he has concerns about plans to alter flows out of the dam to boost a struggling fish species, pallid sturgeon. (AP Photo/Matt Brown,File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is objecting to plans by federal officials to alter water releases from a huge reservoir in central Montana in hopes of boosting populations of an ancient and endangered fish, pallid sturgeon.

Much of Montana is in drought, and the Republican governor says the proposal could deprive farmers of water during crucial summer months and flood them with too much water in the spring.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing to alter water flows on a test basis along the Missouri River between Fort Peck and North Dakota’s Lake Sakakawea.

More water would be released in the spring to attract fish to move upstream and spawn