Montana regents vote to challenge new campus carry gun law

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The board that oversees Montana’s university system voted unanimously to seek a judicial review over whether the state legislature or the board has the constitutional authority to regulate the possession of guns on campuses.

The Montana Legislature passed a bill to allow students and staff who meet safety certifications to carry concealed firearms without a permit on campuses starting June 1.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the board’s plan to implement the new law asked the board to challenge it. Supporters of the new law questioned whether the regents had the right to infringe on the constitutional right to bear arms.