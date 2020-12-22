Montana reports decline in COVID following new mandates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, continuing a decline in daily reported cases of the virus.

The state tallied under 3,877 coronavirus cases in the last seven days, down from 4,745 cases in the preceding week. Daily case tallies peaked in mid-November and have been gradually declining since then.

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock previously attributed the decline to new restrictions that went into place Nov. 20. The restrictions expanded an existing mask mandate to the entire state and required bars and casinos to close by 10 p.m.

Almost 78,000 people across the state have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since March.