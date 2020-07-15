Montana reports record 145 new virus cases, 37 hospitalized

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana reported a record 145 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 72 in Gallatin County.

Yellowstone County reported another 27 cases bringing the state’s number of known cases to 2,096.

Thirty-seven people are hospitalized, up from 29 known hospitalizations on Tuesday.

Gallatin County health officials said Tuesday the 72 cases are the state’s confirmation of several days worth of test results.

The newly reported cases are coming from all over the county and involve contacts with known cases, community spread and travel.

The county’s health board is scheduled to consider a mask mandate at a meeting Friday.