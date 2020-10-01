Montana reports record number of COVID-19 cases in September

Coronavirus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Nearly half of Montana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in September as the state continues to see record numbers of cases.

The state reported 429 cases on Thursday, the highest daily total by a margin of 81 cases.

In September, Montana reported just over 6,000 cases, or 44% of the 13,500 reported since mid-March.

The numbers are thought to be much higher because not everyone has been tested, and studies show people can have COVID-19 without having symptoms.

The U.S. Employment and Training Administration reports applications for new unemployment assistance in Montana declined last week, but more than 3,000 people applied.

