Montana Senate advances bill to allow sex education opt-out

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: File photo. (State of Montana photo)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate has advanced a bill that would allow parents of public school students to opt-out of sex education and would ban abortion providers from offering information in schools.

Under the bill, schools would be required to inform parents or guardians of what will be taught in sex education classes.

Supporters of the bill have expressed concern over a so-called “progressive” agenda being taught in sex education.

Opponents have said such a measure could disadvantage certain young people, leading to more teen pregnancies.

The measure passed Monday by the Republican-controlled Senate, with all 31 Republicans in favor and all 19 Democrats opposed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

ATW: Get to Know the Glenburn Girl's Basketball Team

ATW: Regional Basketball Preview

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

Warm & windy today with light snow on the way

Huff Hills Ski Patrol

NDC FEB 22

College Hockey

College Basketball

Plays of the Week

The "Fauci effect"

Wishek family onboard United flight

College Basketball

WDA Hockey

State Wrestling

Class B Basketball

Tuition assistance for National Guard members

Small business support

LEGO Regionals

All about drones in ND

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News