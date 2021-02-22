Montana Senate advances bill to allow sex education opt-out

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate has advanced a bill that would allow parents of public school students to opt-out of sex education and would ban abortion providers from offering information in schools.

Under the bill, schools would be required to inform parents or guardians of what will be taught in sex education classes.

Supporters of the bill have expressed concern over a so-called “progressive” agenda being taught in sex education.

Opponents have said such a measure could disadvantage certain young people, leading to more teen pregnancies.

The measure passed Monday by the Republican-controlled Senate, with all 31 Republicans in favor and all 19 Democrats opposed.