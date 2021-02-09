Montana Senate to hear bills restricting abortion access

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate Judiciary Committee advanced four bills that would restrict abortion access in the state.

The committee voted Tuesday in favor of all four bills along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against.

The bills have already passed votes by the House. They head next to hearings by the full Senate.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has promised to sign at least two of the bills if they arrive on his desk. One would ban abortions in most cases after 20 weeks of gestation.

Another would ask voters to approve a requirement for health care providers to care for infants born alive during abortion procedures.

