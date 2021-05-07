Montana to share vaccines with truck drivers from Alberta

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced that Montana will share COVID-19 vaccines with Canadian truck drivers from neighboring Alberta. According to a memorandum of understanding signed Friday about 2000 truck drivers from Alberta who transport goods from Canada to the U.S. will be eligible to be vaccinated at a highway rest stop near Conrad. The vaccines will be available between May 10 and May 23. A similar program to vaccinate truck drivers from Canada began in North Dakota last month. The Blackfeet tribe in northern Montana has given around 1,000 vaccines to their relatives and neighbors across the border.