Montana unemployment claims decrease, some schools reopen

Principal and District Superintendent Bonnie Lower takes the temperature of a student at Willow Creek School as the school reopened, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Willow Creek, Mont. The school opened its doors to a couple dozen students Thursday to finish out the final 2 and a half weeks of the school year. (Ryan Berry/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The number of unemployment claims filed in Montana last week declined and some small schools opened their doors to students as the state continues to relax restrictions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

For the fourth straight day, Montana reported no new cases on Thursday.

Federal data show Montana processed 4,263 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 2. That brings the total new claims to just over 100,000 since the stay-at-home order was issued.

Last week’s claims were a 72% decrease from the previous week, but still 459% higher than at the same time last year.

Several small schools opened on Thursday.

