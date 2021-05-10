Montana universities eye plan for students to carry guns

FILE – In this April 2, 2021 file photo, a U.S. flag flies at half staff in front of Montana Hall at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., in honor of the victims of an attack at the U.S. Capitol that day. The Montana University System has prepared a draft policy for allowing students and others to carry concealed weapons on public campuses in Montana as long as they have firearms safety training and keep the weapons holstered, with an exception for self-defense. Students would have to keep weapons in locked storage in campus housing. A committee of the Montana Board of Regents will hear public comment on the proposed policy on Wednesday, May 12. The Board of Regents will consider the comments and vote on the policy later this month. (Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana University System is considering a proposal to allow students and others to carry concealed weapons on campus.

The proposal involves a new state law expanding the number of places people can carry concealed weapons.

Under the measure, people could carry concealed weapons on campus if they can certify they have firearms safety training.

Students would be required to keep the guns holstered or locked in their rooms, with an exception for self-defense.

A committee of the Montana Board of Regents will hear public comments on the policy Wednesday and vote on it later this month.

If approved, the policy would be implemented June 1.