Montana universities eye plan for students to carry guns

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana University System is considering a proposal to allow students and others to carry concealed weapons on campus.
The proposal involves a new state law expanding the number of places people can carry concealed weapons.
Under the measure, people could carry concealed weapons on campus if they can certify they have firearms safety training.
Students would be required to keep the guns holstered or locked in their rooms, with an exception for self-defense.
A committee of the Montana Board of Regents will hear public comments on the policy Wednesday and vote on it later this month.
If approved, the policy would be implemented June 1.