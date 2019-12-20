Montana vape shop turns to home kits to dodge state’s flavored vaping ban

(AP) — A Montana vape store chain will offer customers do-it-yourself vaping kits to combat the state’s new temporary ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.
Montana Public Radio reports Freedom Vapes stores in three communities are offering the potential workaround to help maintain business.
Officials say the kits allow customers to purchase components separately so they can make their own products.
Freedom Vapes owners announced the option Thursday, a day after the start of a four-month statewide ban.
Freedom Vapes was one of the businesses that unsuccessfully sued Montana’s Democratic governor and his administration to stop the ban.