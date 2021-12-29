Montana woman arrested after violating restraining order, pursuit

DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A law enforcement officer shot a woman in the arm after a pursuit in which she rammed two police cars, injuring an officer.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy and a Deer Lodge Police officer responded to a report of a restraining order violation late Tuesday.

The officers found the woman and tried to get her to exit a stolen vehicle, but she refused and led officers on a pursuit.

About 30 minutes later, she ran into a parked car and then two police vehicles.

Two officers fired shots and the woman was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital. Her name hasn’t been released.